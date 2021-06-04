ANL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.91%)
ASL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
AVN 89.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
DGKC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.32%)
FCCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.4%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.8%)
TRG 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.3%)
UNITY 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,207 Increased By ▲ 113.91 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,673 Increased By ▲ 36.95 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil short-term FX rally obscured by reform worries

  • Mexico's peso was expected to keep doing well compared to its Latin American neighbors.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Brazil's real will likely stay buoyant in the coming weeks but the currency's medium-term prospects are still obscured by investor worries about the pace of reforms as lawmakers focus instead on the fight against COVID-19, a Reuters poll showed.

Amid a health crisis that has cost the lives of more than 465,000 Brazilians, the real has appreciated 15.6% from near-record low levels in March, benefiting from an economic recovery and steep interest rate hikes.

However, the currency remains liable to concerns over the ability or will of politicians to tackle long-standing inefficiencies as pandemic relief and social spending become the center of debate before the 2022 presidential vote.

Brazil's lower house speaker said last week Congress was not in a position to rush through tax reforms, as that has been so long in the making that it was worth taking a few months more to get it right.

Despite improvements in Brazil's trade and investment flows, "we see the lack of progress on structural (especially fiscal) reforms as a barrier to a more significant and lasting strengthening of the BRL," Santander analysts wrote in a report.

"Further reductions in the level of uncertainty regarding the Brazilian fiscal outlook would hinge on structural reforms that we believe will be increasingly hard to move in Congress, especially in a more polarized political environment."

In an unusual result, the real is forecast to weaken rather than strengthen in one year, according to the median estimate of 20 respondents polled May 28-June 3, losing 2.7% to 5.22 per US dollar from its value on Wednesday.

Reaffirming the currency's softer outlook, Itau analysts said "for 2022, the global scenario of stimulus withdrawal, higher interest rates, and a stronger dollar tends to put pressure on the BRL and other emerging market currencies."

Mexico's peso was expected to keep doing well compared to its Latin American neighbors.

The currency would end 2021 at around 20.0 per dollar, logging its fourth year in the same range without counting last year's big drop.

"In light of the global uncertainty and given the Mexican agenda, with the mid-term elections likely to add more short-term volatility in the coming days, we suggest buying dollars in dips for trading purposes," Banorte analysts wrote in a report.

Brazil COVID19 Brazil's bank Brazil's GDP Brazil's real currency's

Brazil short-term FX rally obscured by reform worries

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Electric cars to be launched in Pakistan by end-2021: Amin

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters