ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Assets beyond sources of income case: AC defers indictment of ex-DG parks Karachi till 10th

Recorder Report 04 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, deferred indictment of the former Director General Parks and Horticulture, Karachi, Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani, in assets beyond known source of income case till June 10th.

The Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Ashgar Ali, while hearing the case, deferred framing of charge against Qaimkhani till June 10th and directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce clear and readable photocopies of some of the documents, which have been part of the reference.

The NAB prosecutor, Waseem Javed, investigation officer of anti-graft body appeared before the court. Barrister Umair Malik appeared before the court on behalf of the accused, Qaimkhani.

The defence counsel, while arguing before the court over his client’s application, said that the NAB has attached some unsigned documents with the reference and it should be brought on court record.

At this, the judge said that the court will return these documents to the NAB and after correction they will submit before the court.

How can these documents be returned to the NAB after numbering of pages of the reference, the counsel questioned?

The judge told the defence counsel that there is no problem in returning of document as they will correct and bring it back and your objection has also come on record.

The counsel said that he never observed during the court proceedings that new documents would be filed instead of documents earlier attached with the reference. Our objection should be brought on court record, the defence counsel said.

The counsel said that the photocopies of the documents related to properties attached with the reference were also not clear and unreadable.

The court adjourned the case till June 10th and directed the NAB to produced readable copies of the document in question during the next hearing. According to the NAB Rawalpindi, the investigation revealed that Qaimkhani joined government service in 1977 as assistant director (BPS-17) in Garden Directorate of Parks and Horticulture and was subsequently posted in Parks Department.

He was given the charge of Deputy Director in 1987 and was promoted to BPS-18 in 1990. He was promoted to BPS-19 in 1994 as his service of BPS-18 was considered from 1987 after the issuance of an order. He was promoted to BPS-20 in 2003, and retired in 2011 as DG Parks and Horticulture in Grade-21.

The accused was interrogated by the NAB regarding his known sources of income and assets acquired by him. However, the accused did not provide details of the same.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB accountability court Syed Ashgar Ali Waseem Javed Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani Umair Malik

Assets beyond sources of income case: AC defers indictment of ex-DG parks Karachi till 10th

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Initiation of work on development of draft SPM policy ordered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.