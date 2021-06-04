Large turnout at Khuli Katcheri

KARACHI: DS Railways strict directives for immediate action and conclusion of outstanding issues presented before him in previous khuli Katcheris have attracted a sizable crowd on Thursday’s gathering held at his office.

An escalation by almost 1.5 times in the number of complainants, as compared to that of last week’s, has been witnessed that depicted trust of in-service and retired employees over the problem-solution mechanism through Khuli Katcheri. Divisional Superintendent Karachi Railways Muhammad Hanif Gul, along with his relevant divisional officers, heard the problems of railways’ serving and retired employees and directed resolution of their issues at the earliest.

