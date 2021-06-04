Markets
Board meetings in progress
04 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Dandot Cement 03.06.2021 02.30 P.M. To consider the certain Meeting
Company Limited Thursday corporate actions in progress
Mitchell’s Fruit 03.06.2021 03.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts for Meeting in
Farms Limited Thursday the period ended progress
March 31, 2021
==========================================================================================
