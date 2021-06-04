ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Canadian dollar drops by most in 6 weeks as greenback rallies

  • The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as data showed U.S. private-sector employment rising more than expected in May.
Reuters Updated 04 Jun 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar fell to a six-day low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as U.S. economic data reinforced signs that the world's largest economy was on track to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loonie, which has been on a tear this year because of higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance, was trading 0.6pc lower at 1.2106 to the greenback, or 82.60 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since April 20. It touched its weakest intraday level since last Friday at 1.2120.

"Today has been all about the (U.S.) dollar," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. "With little economic releases outside of the U.S., the loonie has been entangled in the broad dollar move."

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as data showed U.S. private-sector employment rising more than expected in May.

A strong rebound in the U.S. economy threatens to derail the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time.

The U.S. and Canadian employment reports for May are due on Friday. Economists expect the data to show Canadian employment falling by 20,000 after a plunge of 207,000 in April. Some provinces went into lockdown in April to curb a harsh third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the Bank of Canada is seen tapering its asset purchase program again next quarter amid expectations for a robust economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed.

Oil, one of Canada's major exports, touched its highest level since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel before settling 2 cents lower at $68.81 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 2.2 basis points at 1.517pc.

