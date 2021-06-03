ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones

  • The world's largest retailer, which employs nearly 1.6 million people in the United States, said more than 740,000 workers would receive Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphones, cases and protection plans. Currently, most people share company devices.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

CHICAGO: Walmart Inc said on Thursday it would give nearly half its US employees free Samsung phones by the end of the year so they can use an app the company has developed to manage shifts, clock in and stay in "constant communication."

The world's largest retailer, which employs nearly 1.6 million people in the United States, said more than 740,000 workers would receive Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphones, cases and protection plans. Currently, most people share company devices.

Walmart declined to share financial details, but the phone sells at $499.99 on Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's website. It is common for big companies to strike heavily discounted deals with carriers and device makers when buying corporate phones in bulk.

The retailer, which tested the project earlier this year, said it would not be able to see personal data. It will be able to see work emails, installed work apps, web history on the phone's work-specific browser, device specifications and clock-in locations.

People will only be able to access work apps while on their shifts, but can use the phones as personal devices, Walmart said.

The app - called "[email protected]" - can be used to check schedules up to two weeks in advance, ask for changes and request time off. It has a voice-activated assistant that helps locate products and is also designed to ensure workers can "instantly connect with one another" in stores. Using the phones is not mandatory.

"Constant communication is essential for our business. Walkie talkies were one solution, but not every associate has one," Walmart executives Drew Holler and Kellie Romack said in a blog post.

Walmart smartphones Samsung Electronics Co Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Samsung phones

Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters