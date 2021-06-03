ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt disburses Rs 180bn among 14.9m beneficiaries during COVID-19: Senate told

  • He said the scope of Ehsaas program has been expanded to provide assistance to the disadvantaged segments of the society.
APP 03 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday informed the Senate that the government disbursed Rs 180 billion among 14.9 million beneficiaries transparently, under Ehsaas Cash Programme across the country during COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said an amount of Rs 12,000 per beneficiary was disbursed in all parts of the country.

He categorically said that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was not being closed. A new Ehsaas survey was being carried out which would be completed by June 30, he added.

The minister said since the last data collection happened in 2010-2011, it was inevitable to design a more robust, widely agreed upon, technology-based, nationwide census survey.

Before survey implementation, refinements had been made to increase the accuracy of the socio-economic assessment tool and poverty estimation processes, he said.

He said the data was taken from NADRA and there was no political interference.

To another supplementary question, Ali Muhammad Khan said that Kamyab Jawan Programme was launched under which loans were being provided to the youths on easy conditions for establishing their own businesses.

He said the scope of Ehsaas program has been expanded to provide assistance to the disadvantaged segments of the society.

He said under Ehsaas Kafaalat program, the federal government has increased the amount of quarterly stipend from five thousand rupees to six thousand rupees per beneficiary.

He said the government has also decided to increase the number of Kafaalat beneficiaries from around five million to seven million. The number of beneficiaries was expected to be further increased to eight million by the end of current year, he added.

Chairperson of Ehsaas Programme Sania Nishtar told the House that there were 34 executing agencies of various programme and BISP was one of them.

She said after surfacing corruption, Benazir Debt Card, was totally converted on biometric system.

Ali Muhammad Khan Ehsaas survey Benazir Income Support Programme Ehsaas Cash programme

Govt disburses Rs 180bn among 14.9m beneficiaries during COVID-19: Senate told

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters