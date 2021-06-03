ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
IHC reserves decision on petition of medical students

  • The court termed that the bench would decide the maintainability of the case with it after the activation of medical tribunals.
APP 03 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition filed by medical students, challenging the re-admissions process of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in medical and dental colleges.

The court, however, termed that the bench would decide the maintainability of the case with it after the activation of medical tribunals.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case, filed by medical students against the decision of PMC for re-admission process in colleges. It may be mentioned here that the PMC had taken this decision after receiving complaints about irregularities in the process.

The court also instructed the lawyers to two sides to submit their written comments within three days and reserved the judgment. The bench would only view the subject that whether the PMC had the authority to take such decision or not, the court remarked.

The bench also extended its stay order against any action against the petitioner students until the final decision of the court.

PMC’s lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam took the stance that medical tribunal was functional and appeal against its decision could only be challenged before Supreme Court.

He said that PMC had the authority for re-admission in private colleges.

Lawyer of petitioners, Afnan Karim Kundi pleaded that his clients had been studying for 90 days and had also appeared in exams. The PMC decision could adversely affect the year of enrolled students, he said.

Justice Farooq remarked that only the students were facing the problems due to the irregularities of colleges. The lawyer said that all high courts of the country had stopped PMC from implementation on this decision till final judgment.

The court, however, reserved its decision after detailed arguments from two sides.

