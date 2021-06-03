Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

The Sindh government has warned that the salaries of provincial government officials would be suspended if they fail to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

During a meeting on Covid-19 today, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah directed that from July, the salaries of officials who have not gotten inoculated should be suspended. The CM also instructed authorities to set up 300 BHUs (basic health units) vaccination centres, saying that 30,000 vaccines should be administered per day.

Shah also directed that mobile vaccination teams must vaccinate 60,000 people daily, while private hospitals must inoculate 10,000 people daily. The CM was informed that so far,1,550,553 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Sindh.

Health Secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi informed the CM that on June 2, there were 11.77% positive cases in Karachi. "About 9% were in Karachi South, 8% in Karachi West with seven deaths. Karachi Central accounted for 12% of cases and 15 deaths. There have been 392 deaths in Sindh during the last 30 days,” Jatoi told the chief minister.