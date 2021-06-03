Euro 2020: Netherlands factfile

THE HAGUE: Factfile on the Netherlands ahead of Euro 2020, which starts on June 11:

Honours: European Championship winners 1988

Previous Euro performances: Nine participations, best performance winners 1988

FIFA ranking: 16th

Nickname: Oranje

Coach: Frank de Boer

Star players: Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay

Main clubs: Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar

How did they qualify: Second in Group C behind Germany Pre-Euro friendlies:

Netherlands 2 Scotland 2 (June 2)

Netherlands v Georgia (June 6)

26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Tim Krul (Norwich City/ENG), Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax) Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus/ITA), Joel Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion/ENG), Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan/ITA), Nathan Ake (Manchester City/ENG), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace/ENG)

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (Manchester United/ENG), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona/ESP), Marten de Roon (Atalanta/ITA), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool/ENG)

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla/ESP), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Lyon/FRA), Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg/GER), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow/RUS)