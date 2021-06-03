ANL 32.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
AVN 89.65 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.82%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 130.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
EPCL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
FFL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.95%)
HASCOL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.22%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
PAEL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.59%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 179.21 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (2.73%)
UNITY 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
WTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
BR100 5,275 Increased By ▲ 18.44 (0.35%)
BR30 27,684 Increased By ▲ 266.83 (0.97%)
KSE100 48,213 Increased By ▲ 85.81 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,677 Increased By ▲ 19.4 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Euro 2020: Netherlands factfile

  • Previous Euro performances: Nine participations, best performance winners 1988
AFP 03 Jun 2021

THE HAGUE: Factfile on the Netherlands ahead of Euro 2020, which starts on June 11:

Honours: European Championship winners 1988

Previous Euro performances: Nine participations, best performance winners 1988

FIFA ranking: 16th

Nickname: Oranje

Coach: Frank de Boer

Star players: Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay

Main clubs: Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar

How did they qualify: Second in Group C behind Germany Pre-Euro friendlies:

Netherlands 2 Scotland 2 (June 2)

Netherlands v Georgia (June 6)

26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Tim Krul (Norwich City/ENG), Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax) Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus/ITA), Joel Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion/ENG), Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan/ITA), Nathan Ake (Manchester City/ENG), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace/ENG)

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (Manchester United/ENG), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona/ESP), Marten de Roon (Atalanta/ITA), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool/ENG)

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla/ESP), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Lyon/FRA), Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg/GER), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow/RUS)

