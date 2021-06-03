Euro 2020: Austria factfile

VIENNA: Factfile on Austria ahead of Euro 2020, which starts on June 11:

Previous Euro performances: Two participations, best performance group stage 2008, 2016

Other: Third at 1954 World Cup

FIFA ranking: 23

Nickname: Das Team

Coach: Franco Foda

Star players: David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer

Main clubs: Red Bull Salzburg, Rapid Vienna, Austria Vienna

How did they qualify: Second in Group G behind Poland

Pre-Euro friendlies:

England 1 Austria 0 (June 2)

Austria v Slovakia (June 6)

26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann (Watford/ENG), Pavao Pervan (VfL Wolfsburg/GER), Alexander Schlager (LASK Linz)

Defenders: Aleksandar Dragovic (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen/GER), Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Stefan Lainer (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg/GER), Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim/GER), Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin/GER), Andreas Ulmer (Red Bull Salzburg)

Midfielders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich/GER), Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim/GER), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim/GER), Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig/GER), Valentino Lazaro (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Louis Schaub (Luzern/SUI), Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg/GER), Alessandro Schoepf (Schalke/GER)

Forwards: Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig/GER), Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai/CHN), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg/GER), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart/GER), Karim Onisiwo (Mainz/GER)