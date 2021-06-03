ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
Punjab reports 45 more corona deaths

Recorder Report 03 Jun 2021

LAHORE: As many as 45 more coronavirus fatalities were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours taking the provincial death toll figure to 10,084.

Out of 45 deaths, 14 were reported from Lahore, nine from Multan, seven each from Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, three each from Muzaffargarh and Sargodha and one from Sahiwal taking the death toll in these cities to 4,104, 771, 1,470, 1,072, 225, 266 and 89, respectively.

Out of 21,889 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 447 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 340,557 with overall positivity rate of 2.04 percent from previous 1.93 percent.

There is significant decline in the number of fresh virus cases in the provincial metropolis, as only 157 fresh virus cases and 14 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

With the recovery of 1,239 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 312,888. On the other hand, as many as 4,047 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 848,685 showing the recovery rate of 91.8 percent.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 176,028 cases and 4,104 deaths, Rawalpindi 25,787 cases and 1,470 deaths, Faisalabad 21,094 cases and 1,072 deaths, Multan 17,423 cases and 771 deaths, Bahawalpur 8,026 cases and 236 deaths, Gujranwala 8,205 cases and 391 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,205 cases and 225 deaths, Mianwali 1,731 cases and 118 deaths, DG Khan 3,447 cases and 109 deaths, Sargodha 8,297 cases and 266 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,721 cases and 104 deaths and Sialkot reported 6,972 cases and 226 deaths.

On the other hand, the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 94,476 emergencies victims while responding to 95,918 emergencies across Punjab in the month of May 2021.

Out of these emergencies, 30,368 were road traffic accidents, 50,072 medical emergencies, 2,985 fire incidents, 3,308 crimes, 174 drowning incidents, 54 building collapses, 13 explosions and 8,944 miscellaneous operations.

As per data, majority of road traffic crashes (RTCs) incidents occurred in major cities, involving 6,788 RTCs in Lahore, 2,506 in Faisalabad, 2,484 in Multan, 1,793 in Gujranwala, 1,124 in Bahawalpur, 920 in Sahiwal, 892 in Kasur, 841 in Sheikhupura, 790 in DG Khan and 660 in Sargodha. Moreover, majority of fire incidents took place in the provincial capital Lahore in which 597 fire cases occurred, 224 in Faisalabad, 141 in Multan, 166 in Gujranwala, 159 in Rawalpindi, 99 in Shekhupura, 96 in Nankana, 87 in Attock, 62 in Sahiwal, 67 in DG Khan and 57 in Bahawalpur.

