PM to meet businessmen in Lahore

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore soon to have interaction with the business community and immediate measures will be taken to resolve their issues.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry revealed this while talking to President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Tariq Misbah.

According to the LCCI spokesman, Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar were also present on the sidelines of the MoU signing ceremony between LCCI and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Khusro Bakhtiar also promised to visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to listen to the concerns of business community and play their role in addressing these concerns.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the visit of Prime Minister will help resolve the issues being faced by the business community in Lahore. He said that the government will support business community in every matter. He said that growth centric and inclusive development oriented economic policies were bearing fruit and leading the national economy towards the goal of economic stability. “We will facilitate them so that exports can be significantly increased,” he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar said that they will visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry soon to have a close interaction with the business community.

On the occasion, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of The Republic of Tajikistan (CCIRT).

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Chairman CCIRT Jumakhonzoda Jamshed inked the MoU on behalf of their organizations. The LCCI and CCIRT will promote the strengthening and expansion of trade-economic, scientific-technical and other business relations and contacts between the Tajik and Pakistani enterprises, firms, entrepreneurs and their associations, including bilateral cooperation of small and medium-sized companies and enterprises, also attracting investments into the economy of both the countries and creation of joint ventures.

Both the Chambers will also collaborate in organizing business forums and missions, business contacts of entrepreneurs, holding exhibitions, fairs, seminars, conferences, round tables and other events with the aim of familiarizing of business circles with the economy and export opportunities of both sides.

