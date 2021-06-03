ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM to meet businessmen in Lahore

Recorder Report 03 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore soon to have interaction with the business community and immediate measures will be taken to resolve their issues.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry revealed this while talking to President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Tariq Misbah.

According to the LCCI spokesman, Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar were also present on the sidelines of the MoU signing ceremony between LCCI and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Khusro Bakhtiar also promised to visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to listen to the concerns of business community and play their role in addressing these concerns.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the visit of Prime Minister will help resolve the issues being faced by the business community in Lahore. He said that the government will support business community in every matter. He said that growth centric and inclusive development oriented economic policies were bearing fruit and leading the national economy towards the goal of economic stability. “We will facilitate them so that exports can be significantly increased,” he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar said that they will visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry soon to have a close interaction with the business community.

On the occasion, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of The Republic of Tajikistan (CCIRT).

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Chairman CCIRT Jumakhonzoda Jamshed inked the MoU on behalf of their organizations. The LCCI and CCIRT will promote the strengthening and expansion of trade-economic, scientific-technical and other business relations and contacts between the Tajik and Pakistani enterprises, firms, entrepreneurs and their associations, including bilateral cooperation of small and medium-sized companies and enterprises, also attracting investments into the economy of both the countries and creation of joint ventures.

Both the Chambers will also collaborate in organizing business forums and missions, business contacts of entrepreneurs, holding exhibitions, fairs, seminars, conferences, round tables and other events with the aim of familiarizing of business circles with the economy and export opportunities of both sides.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Fawad Chaudhry Imran Khan LCCI Khusro Bakhtiar Mian Tariq Misbah CCIRT

PM to meet businessmen in Lahore

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

PM urges ECO states to play due role

Afghanistan comes into Pak-Tajik focus

Iran navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman, crew safe

Minister says board exams to be held after July 10th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.