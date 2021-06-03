ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Friday sermon: Ulema to urge people to get vaccinated: president

Naveed Butt 03 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Presid-ent Dr Arif Alvi said that on the coming Jumatul Mubarik (June 4), Ulema in their sermons will specially urge the people to get vaccinated to protect from Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that Ulema would continue to make such announcements in their sermons.

The president expressed these views, while addressing an important consultative meeting of esteemed Ulema and Mashaikh from across the country, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

He said that the Ulema and Mashaikh also have an important role in creating awareness about inheritance laws as per religion as well as the importance of breast-feeding which could help check the issue of stunting growth.

President Alvi thanked the Ulema and Mashaikh for their continued cooperation in the matters of national and religious importance.

He said that in order to encourage the people for vaccination, Ulema and Mashaikh would effectively raise their voice from mosques, imambargahs, khanqahs, and madaris.

The president asked the Ulema and Mashaikh to encourage the masses for using the coronavirus vaccination.

He said that vaccination of masses in highest numbers would help check the coronavirus effectively.

The president said that the vaccination of people will also help the country to move forward with socio-economic activities especially the work of laborers in industries and factories in a better way.

He said that after the blessings of Allah Almighty, it was the cooperation of Ulema, media, policies of the government, and the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) due to which the situation of coronavirus in Pakistan was much better when compared with other countries of the world.

The country’s Ulema and Mashaikh expressing their satisfaction over the composition of corona vaccine registered in Pakistan, endorsed the view of health experts, who were stressing for vaccination.

According to a joint statement issued after an important consultative meeting of Ulema and Mashaikh from across the country COVID-19 pandemic, “Protection of lives and health of masses is one of the objectives of religion and Shariah. Since corona is an epidemic, making arrangements to control and treat it is not only a demand of Shariah but an order.”

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, and Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) Dr Qibla Ayaz were present in the meeting, which was also attended through video-link by governors of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as Ulema from the four provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Arif Alvi COVID19 Aiwan e Sadr coronavirus vaccination

Friday sermon: Ulema to urge people to get vaccinated: president

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

PM urges ECO states to play due role

Afghanistan comes into Pak-Tajik focus

Iran navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman, crew safe

Minister says board exams to be held after July 10th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.