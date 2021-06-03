Diplomatic Enclave: Residents facing problems due to closure of entry gates

ISLAMABAD: Members of the diplomatic community, embassies’ staff, visitors, and people residing in the Diplomatic Enclave are facing problems due to closure of four entry gates because of terror threats as well as the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Four out of the total five gates of the Diplomatic Enclave have been closed by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police after fresh terror threat alerts as well as rise in the Covid-19 cases in the city, a senior official of the police said.

