KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 03-06-2021 10:30 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 03-06-2021 14:30 Premiere Insurance Ltd 03-06-2021 11:30 Mitchels Fruit Farms Ltd 03-06-2021 15:00 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 04-06-2021 10:30 The Searle Company Ltd 04-06-2021 12:00 Mian Textile Mills Ltd 04-06-2021 11:00 Data Textiles Limited 04-06-2021 10:00 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 05-06-2021 10:45 Image Pakistan Limited 06-06-2021 10:30 EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 07-06-2021 15:00 Service Industries Ltd 08-06-2021 12:00 Service Global Footwear Ltd 08-06-2021 10:00 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 08-06-2021 10:00 =========================================================

