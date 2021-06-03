Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
03 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 03-06-2021 10:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 03-06-2021 14:30
Premiere Insurance Ltd 03-06-2021 11:30
Mitchels Fruit Farms Ltd 03-06-2021 15:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 04-06-2021 10:30
The Searle Company Ltd 04-06-2021 12:00
Mian Textile Mills Ltd 04-06-2021 11:00
Data Textiles Limited 04-06-2021 10:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 05-06-2021 10:45
Image Pakistan Limited 06-06-2021 10:30
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 07-06-2021 15:00
Service Industries Ltd 08-06-2021 12:00
Service Global Footwear Ltd 08-06-2021 10:00
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 08-06-2021 10:00
=========================================================
