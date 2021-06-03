Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
03 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 2, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 154.37 154.26 154.12 153.89 153.67 153.47 153.20
EUR 188.72 188.66 188.60 188.44 188.27 188.13 187.91
GBP 218.55 218.39 218.22 217.88 217.58 217.27 216.92
===========================================================================
