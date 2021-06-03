KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 2, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 154.37 154.26 154.12 153.89 153.67 153.47 153.20 EUR 188.72 188.66 188.60 188.44 188.27 188.13 187.91 GBP 218.55 218.39 218.22 217.88 217.58 217.27 216.92 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021