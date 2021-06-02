ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

With eyes on election, Macron starts a 'Tour de France'

  • Around a dozen stops are planned over the next two months, in a sign that the former investment banker has an eye on regional elections on June 20 and 27, as well as his own personal political test next year.
AFP 02 Jun 2021

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron begins a nationwide tour on Wednesday ahead of next year's presidential election, in a risky repeat of previous meet-and-greet initiatives that saw him heckled by angry voters.

The 43-year-old centrist, widely expected to seek a second term in polls next April and May, will begin what he calls the task of "measuring the country's pulse" in picturesque villages in southwest France.

Around a dozen stops are planned over the next two months, in a sign that the former investment banker has an eye on regional elections on June 20 and 27, as well as his own personal political test next year.

Recent polls show him as the frontrunner in the presidential race, narrowly ahead of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, while his personal ratings have improved as France emerges from its third national coronavirus lockdown.

His Republic on the Move party, which has struggled to build a presence outside of cities, is expected to perform poorly in the regional vote, however.

Macron has undertaken several other tours since his 2017 electoral triumph over the traditional parties of government on the left and right.

A 2018 trip to mark the centenary of the end of World War I is best remembered for the scenes of furious citizens booing and heckling France's youngest post-war leader.

It took place just as "yellow vest" protests were gathering momentum to denounce the government's policies and the head of state personally for his leadership style, which was criticised as aloof and arrogant.

Macron conducted another tour billed as a listening exercise in 2019 in the aftermath of those protests, which shook the country and saw him promise to change his way of governing.

Macron has spoken frequently about his fondness for spontaneous meetings with citizens, but extremely tight security due to threats from "yellow vests" and Islamic extremists have limited his opportunities in recent years.

An impromptu walkabout with his wife Brigitte through the Tuileries gardens in central Paris on Bastille Day last July ended with the head of state being verbally abused by a group of protesters.

The global Covid-19 pandemic has also restricted his travel and ability to focus on any political initiatives beyond short-term crisis management for the last 14 months.

Coronavirus lockdown Emmanuel Macron Election presidential election Tour de France

With eyes on election, Macron starts a 'Tour de France'

Pandemic plunges 100 million more workers into poverty: UN

Nearly eight million Covid vaccine doses administered to people in Pakistan: NCOC

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign 12 MoUs across various sectors

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters