Nearly eight million Covid vaccine doses administered to people in Pakistan: NCOC

  • As many as 305,093 people have been administered the coronavirus vaccine on June 1
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 02 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Nearly eight million doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered to people across the country since the start of the vaccination process, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Wednesday.

The statistics shared by the NCOC on its Twitter handle stated that as many as 305,093 Covid vaccine jabs have been administered on June 1.

It added that the total tally of vaccine jabs administered in the country stands at 7,953,574.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that Pakistan set a new record of most vaccinations in a day after more than 0.3 million people were administered Covid jabs on May 29 (Saturday).

Umar said that 383,000 people were vaccinated in a single day. He said a new vaccination record had been created while there had been a continuous increase in the number of people intending to get registered for vaccination.

Nearly eight million Covid vaccine doses administered to people in Pakistan: NCOC

