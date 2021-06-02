Shafqat Mahmood back to work after recovery from Covid-19

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that he has recovered from coronavirus and will return to work today.

In a tweet, the minister said that both of his coronavirus test results came back negative. "The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination," the minister tweeted.

The minister tested positive for Covid-19 on May 25. On March 18, Mahmood had announced that he had gotten himself vaccinated against the virus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, and several government officials and politicians have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year in Pakistan.