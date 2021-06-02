ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.05%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
AVN 88.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.04%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
DGKC 131.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
EPCL 50.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.6%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.83%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.16%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
JSCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.79%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.27%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.18%)
PTC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
TRG 175.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
UNITY 47.68 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.76%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.4%)
BR100 5,267 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (0.15%)
BR30 27,540 Increased By ▲ 107.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,198 Increased By ▲ 6.73 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,696 Decreased By ▼ -35.19 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shafqat Mahmood back to work after recovery from Covid-19

  • Says his latest two tests came out negative
  • Credits quick recovery to Covid-19 vaccination
Aisha Mahmood 02 Jun 2021

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that he has recovered from coronavirus and will return to work today.

In a tweet, the minister said that both of his coronavirus test results came back negative. "The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination," the minister tweeted.

The minister tested positive for Covid-19 on May 25. On March 18, Mahmood had announced that he had gotten himself vaccinated against the virus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, and several government officials and politicians have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year in Pakistan.

Coronavirus Pakistan Shafqat Mahmood Education Minister recovery

Shafqat Mahmood back to work after recovery from Covid-19

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters