Two projects recommended to Ecnec: CDWP approves 11 uplift projects worth Rs46.2bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved as many as 11 development projects at the cost of Rs46.2 billion and recommended two projects valued at Rs42.04 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Tuesday. Senior officials from the Planning Commission and the federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to food and agriculture, energy, health and water resources were considered in the meeting. Four projects related to agriculture and food presented in the meeting namely “Promotion of Olive Cultivation on Commercial Scale in Pakistan (phase-II) National program on Olive Deepening” worth Rs6.41 billion were approved in the meeting.

The phase-II envisages olive cultivation on an area of 75,000 acres and grafting of 5000,000 wild olive plants throughout the country on public and private land/forests. Further, it will provide six olive oil extraction units, 10 fruit processing units, and 10 nursery tunnels on 50 percent matching grant basis to the private sector.

Second project presented namely, “Fostering Economic Growth through promotion of High Value Crops in Gilgit-Baltistan” at cost of Rs1.5 billion was approved in the meeting.

The main objective of the project is the promotion of agribusiness in the GB by introducing improved germ plasm of potential fruit species, by introduction of floriculture as source of income to the farmers of the area with specific focus on women farmers, establishment of local processed food production units through women farmer’s entrepreneurs, establishment of organic nut oil production units for women farmer’s entrepreneurs etc.

The third project namely, “Enhancement of Livestock production in Gilgit-Baltistan” worth Rs1,315.079 million and the main objective of the project is improvement of cattle breeds by breeding of large animas with quality semen through establishment of 137 artificial insemination centres by engaging literate eligible youth through their capacity building and required inputs and tools kits.

Further capacity building of 1,975 farmers(men/women) in various fields of livestock and 160 veterinary officers and para vet staff will be trained.

The fourth project presented namely, “Transforming Agriculture through Innovative Research in GB” worth Rs1,050 million was approved by the CDWP forum.

Four projects related to energy presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of new 132KV Grid Station & Transmission Lines” at the cost of Rs9.334 billion was approved, the project will cover districts, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kamber, Kandhkot, Dadu, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Nawabshah, and Jamshoroo.

Second project presented namely, “Rehabilitation of SEPCO Distribution System under Federal PDP” worth Rs3 billion and “STG Plan 2021-22 Grant PSDP” worth Rs7.01 billion were approved in the meeting.

The execution agency is the HESCO and the project envisages construction of new grid station and transmission system along with rehabilitation in order to strengthen existing network of the Power Division/HESCO.

Another project of energy presented in the meeting namely, “Attabad Lake Hydropower Project (54 MW)” worth Rs25.348 billion was referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

The project envisages construction of 54 MW hydropower project located on the right bank of Hunza River, towards downstream end of Attabad Lake developed as a result of massive landslide about 15 kilometers upstream of Gilgit.

The generated energy will be transmitted to the load centres in upper Hunza, center and Lower Hunza.

Four projects related to health presented in the CDWP forum namely, “Establishment of Medical & Nursing College at Gilgit” worth Rs4.924 billion and “Construction of PHQ Hospital Gilgit Based on Sustainable Master Plan” worth Rs2.96 billion, and “Strengthening existing capacity of NIH for effective response against COVID-19 Pandemic in Pakistan” at the cost of Rs492.326 million, and “Strengthening and Up-gradation of the Nursing and Midwifery sub sector in Pakistan” worth Rs8.19 billion were approved by the CDWP forum.

A project related to water resources presented in the meeting namely, “Remodeling of Warsak Canal System in Peshawar & Nowshera District” at the cost of Rs16.696 billion referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

The objective of the project is overcoming the scarcity of water through augmentation and by efficient utilisation of irrigation water.

