Opinion

India’s state of economy

Naqi Zafar 02 Jun 2021

According to a Business Recorder news item “Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21” carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, “India’s economy contracted 7.3 percent in 2020-21, official data showed its worst recession since independence as coronavirus lockdowns put millions out of work… . About 230 million Indians fell into poverty due to the pandemic last year.”

That the pandemic has hit India too hard is a fact as the crisis of 1.4 billion populated nation is spreading with no end in sight. It is said that India’s GDP may not revert to the pre-Covid trajectory for several years to come. India’s decision to take the path of a strict lockdown hasn’t paid off; it has only added to human misery. Why didn’t New Delhi create a balance between protecting lives and livelihoods?

Naqi Zafar (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

