Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
02 Jun 2021
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
(JSBLTFC-1) JS - - - - - 16.06.2021
Bank Limited To
29.06.2021
(JSBLTFC-2) JS - - - - - 17.06.2021
Bank Limited To
30.06.2021
Bunny's Limited - - - - 21.06.2021 14.06.2021
11.00.A.M. to
EOGM 21.06.2021
===============================================================================================================
