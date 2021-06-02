Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 156.50 152.91 GBP 222.86 217.70 EUR 191.42 187.00 JPY 1.4300 1.3935 SAR 41.77 40.75 AED 42.62 41.60 =====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021