Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 156.50 152.91 GBP 222.86 217.70 EUR 191.42 187.00 JPY 1.4300 1.3969 SAR 41.77 40.72 AED 42.62 41.62 =================================

