Currency notes: exchange rates
02 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 156.50 152.91
GBP 222.86 217.70
EUR 191.42 187.00
JPY 1.4300 1.3969
SAR 41.77 40.72
AED 42.62 41.62
=================================
