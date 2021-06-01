ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper clings to gains as factory activity points to global economic recovery

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was barely changed at $10,240 per tonne .
  • Copper, mainly used in the power and construction industries, is seen as a sensitive gauge of the health of the global economy.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

LONDON: Copper prices held on to gains on Tuesday amid signs higher demand from China and Europe where manufacturing activity picked up in May, while potential supply disruptions also supported.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was barely changed at $10,240 per tonne by 1100 GMT after a choppy early session.

Manufacturing in Europe expanded at record pace in May while factory activity in top metals consumer China expanded at the fastest pace in a year in May due to booming domestic demand.

Copper, mainly used in the power and construction industries, is seen as a sensitive gauge of the health of the global economy.

"You have very favourable fundamentals in metals, with economies opening up again and demand rebounding," said independent consultant Robin Bhar, adding that prices could consolidate for a period of time.

But some analysts warned that copper, which rocketed to a record of $10,747.50 in May, had risen too far and a pullback was warranted.

"I'm surprised that copper hasn't corrected further and longer. A correction is strongly needed," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

PREMIUMS: The Yangshan copper premium sank to a record low of $32 a tonne, indicating weakening demand for imported metal into China.

SUPPLY: A strike by workers for BHP's Escondida and Spence copper mines in top producer Chile entered its fifth day on Monday, as the union awaited a decision by labor authorities over whether substitute workers the company called in are legal.

FOREX: A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,495 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.3% to $3,069, lead shed 0.4% to $2,194, tin lost 0.1% to $30,710 while nickel increased 0.8% to $18,255.

Copper prices LME copper copper products Copper Mines copper exporter

Copper clings to gains as factory activity points to global economic recovery

KSE-100 registers highest closing in almost 4 years, goes past 48,000

US to hand Bagram base to Afghan forces in 20 days, says official

Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%

Pakistan considers stimulus package to boost economy

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from several countries including Pakistan

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters