ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
KSE-100 registers highest closing in almost 4 years, goes past 48,000

  • Increases 295 points as GDP growth figures, expectations of pro-growth budget add to rally
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Jun 2021

The bull run at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 48,000-point level, registering its highest closing in almost four years.

The KSE-100 Index settled at 48,191, an increase of 295 points, which was the highest closing since June 9, 2017.

“The recently-announced GDP growth figures, and the sentiment around the government and SBP's current pro-growth approach to boost the economy are boosting morale at the exchange,” Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder. “There are expectations that the upcoming budget will also be pro-growth even as the government looks to increase tax revenue.

“Due to this approach, the expectation is also that the PSDP allocation would be higher, translating into higher economic activity across the board which bodes well for the cyclical sectors and overall market.”

Abbas said other ‘positive’ news contributing to the sentiment include developments around payments to independent power producers, interest rate outlook along with buoyant liquidity in the market.

Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, echoed a similar view.

“Expectations of a stimulus package, lower-than-expected inflation, and positive expectations from the budget are all positive triggers,” said Tariq.

A total of 1.392 billion shares were traded during the day with the value of shares clocking in at Rs30.5 billion.

WorldCall Telecom again led the volumes chart with 354.1 million shares changing hands, followed by Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (94.6 million) and Silk Bank Limited (86.1 million)

Sectors fueling the bullish sentiment included oil and gas exploration, fertilizer, and pharmaceutical sector (24.48 points).

stocks PSDP PSX KSE 100 index

