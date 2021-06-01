ANL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
AVN 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.54%)
EPCL 50.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.71%)
HUBC 79.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.21%)
MLCF 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
PAEL 34.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.93%)
PIBTL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.89%)
POWER 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.7%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
PRL 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.23%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.05%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.29%)
TRG 175.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.42%)
UNITY 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.93%)
BR100 5,256 Increased By ▲ 29.33 (0.56%)
BR30 27,390 Increased By ▲ 65.42 (0.24%)
KSE100 48,106 Increased By ▲ 209.34 (0.44%)
KSE30 19,691 Increased By ▲ 88.85 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down, giving up early gains

  • "It's difficult to take long positions ahead of key US jobs data," Yamamoto told AFP.
AFP 01 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index erased early gains and closed lower on Tuesday in cautious trade as investors cashed in on recent rallies.

The Nikkei 225 index, which jumped nearly three percent last week, fell 0.16 percent, or 45.74 points, to 28,814.34.

But the broader Topix index gained 0.17 percent, or 3.20 points, to 1,926.18.

Tokyo stocks opened higher with a dearth of strong market-moving events after the US market was closed for a holiday.

But the Nikkei index fell into negative territory before noon "as more players moved to profit-taking", said Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities.

"It's difficult to take long positions ahead of key US jobs data," Yamamoto told AFP.

The dollar fetched 109.48 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 109.46 yen in European trading hours.

SoftBank Group lost 1.13 percent to 8,162 yen with Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing down 0.30 percent at 88,900 yen.

Yonex, which provides racquets to Naomi Osaka, rose 0.32 percent to 615 yen after the tennis star withdrew from the French Open having refused to attend press conferences.

Asahi Kasei rose 0.99 percent to 1,217 yen following reports that the firm is one of the partner companies of a semiconductor research project with Taiwan's TSMC.

Nikkei 225 index Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index Tokyo stocks closed Tokyo stocks open Yamamoto

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down, giving up early gains

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters