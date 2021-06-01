ANL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

  • Says India will have to create a conducive environment for dialogue by restoring the August 5, 2019 status of IIOJ&K
  • The world has now recognized Pakistan as a part of a solution to issues and not a part of the problem due to its successful foreign policy: FM
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 01 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India will have to restore the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as it is facing immense pressure from the international community.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Qureshi said that India will have to create a conducive environment for dialogue by restoring the August 5, 2019 status of IIOJ&K. He stated that the Modi-led BJP government is facing a crisis due to the deteriorating internal situation.

The FM said that the world has now recognized Pakistan as a part of a solution to issues and not a part of the problem due to its successful foreign policy.

Regarding his recent visit to Iraq, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he briefed his Iraqi counterpart about the situation in the IIOJK. He said Pakistan desires peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, the foreign minister stated that the government would not indulge in trade activities with India until it reverts IIOJ&K’s special status.

He said that India would have to show flexibility for talks on all the issues, including Kashmir, Siachen, water, Sir Creek, and others. Qureshi said that India’s unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, in IIOJK are the main hurdle in the resumption of any dialogue.

He said that the Indian government could not suppress the Kashmiris’ indigenous freedom movement through brutal acts. The whole world, including the European Union (EU) and human rights organizations, are questioning India over the worst rights abuses in IIOJK.

The foreign minister stressed that war is no solution to resolve the disputes.

