Past European Championship winners

PARIS: Former winners of the European Championship ahead of the start of Euro 2020, postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, on June 11:

2016: Portugal

2012: Spain

2008: Spain

2004: Greece

2000: France

1996: Germany

1992: Denmark

1988: Netherlands

1984: France

1980: West Germany

1976: Czechoslovakia

1972: West Germany

1968: Italy

1964: Spain

1960: Soviet Union