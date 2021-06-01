Sports
Past European Championship winners
- postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, on June 11.
01 Jun 2021
PARIS: Former winners of the European Championship ahead of the start of Euro 2020, postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, on June 11:
2016: Portugal
2012: Spain
2008: Spain
2004: Greece
2000: France
1996: Germany
1992: Denmark
1988: Netherlands
1984: France
1980: West Germany
1976: Czechoslovakia
1972: West Germany
1968: Italy
1964: Spain
1960: Soviet Union
