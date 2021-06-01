PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted permission to the Sindh government to extend lockdown restrictions for another week in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, local media reported on Tuesday.

The PM made the decision after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah requested the premier that the provincial government wanted to extend lockdown restrictions by a week.

Imran said provinces are independent to make their own decisions, keeping in view Covid-19 conditions and Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions for another week if it deems appropriate.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the disease to a large extent.

He said the government has effectively countered the third wave of the coronavirus and will soon reopen all businesses. He urged the public to take precautionary measures and wear masks.

On May 31, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the government had decided to run a massive Covid vaccination drive across the country to achieve the target of providing 70 million vaccines to the people.

He stated that the lockdown is no more the solution of containing COVID-19, as the vaccination has become the only way to do away with the pandemic.

The minister maintained the government wants to vaccinate a maximum number of people in June and July before the Eid-ul-Azha to avoid imposing lockdown in the county during the Eid festival.

Umar said the NCOC took some difficult decisions during the last ten days of Ramazan and Eid but they yielded positive results as the positivity ratio declined. In Sindh, however, he said the pandemic is still expanding at a little higher rate.