PM orders setting up of Islamabad Special Tech Zone at earliest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said promotion of information technology was a priority for his government and directed the establishment of Islamabad Special Technology Zone at the earliest.

Chairing the second meeting of the Board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority, the prime minister said the government would ensure provision of all possible facilities to investors to encourage profitable business activity. The meeting discussed the progress on transforming the Authority into a dynamic body particularly on technology transfer, promotion of research and development, boosting foreign investment, creation of employment opportunities for youth and increasing exports in the Information Technology sector. The meeting approved the Special Technology Zone Rules 2021 to promote IT in the country.

The Prime Minister was given a briefing on establishment of the Islamabad Special Technology Zone and the related work carried out in this regard.

The meeting was informed that reputed IT companies including Huawei and Samsung had shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan.

Other topics that came under discussion included the establishment of STZs in rural areas of the country and an institute for technical and professional training to youth and also a strategy on job creation.

