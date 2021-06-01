ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
Jun 01, 2021
Russian wheat export prices down

Reuters 01 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: Russian export prices for the summer’s new wheat crop fell last week after a decline in global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday.

Prices for new-crop Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports and for supply in the second half of July were at $256 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $4 from the previous week, IKAR said.

Sovecon, another consultancy, said that barley fell by $3 to $245 a tonne.

IKAR and Sovecon forecast Russia’s 2021 wheat crop at 79.5 million tonnes and 80.9 million tonnes respectively.

Russia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, started setting the size of its formula-based grain export taxes last week. The wheat export tax is set at $28.10 per tonne for June 2-8, significantly lower than the current tax.

Sovecon expects this to support Russia’s wheat exports in June.

Russia’s spring wheat crop will need rains in many regions in coming weeks after recent dry weather, Sovecon added.

