World
Russia resumes flights to UK, extends ban on Turkey
- Russia also has decided to resume a limited number of regular flights to other countries, including Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and Croatia.
Updated 01 Jun 2021
MOSCOW: Russia has decided to resume flights from Moscow to London from June 2 thanks to an improved COVID-19 situation, while it keeps in place bans on flights to Turkey and Tanzania until June 21 inclusive, the coronavirus task force said on Monday.
It said there will be three flights per week from Moscow to London.
Russia also has decided to resume a limited number of regular flights to other countries, including Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and Croatia.
Green bond launched: Cannot advance without long-term planning, says PM
Russia resumes flights to UK, extends ban on Turkey
Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in nearly two months
Govt wants to inoculate maximum people to avoid restrictions on Eidul Azha: Asad Umar
Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3
ECC approves Rs20 billion to purchase 10 million vaccine doses
Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade
FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties
Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM
Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting
World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit
Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend
Read more stories
Comments