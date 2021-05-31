ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Germany's Hummels ready for leadership role on national team return

  • "Thomas and me were always proud to be here and it hurt when that happed (in 2019), no denying that," Hummels, who won the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund this season, told an online news conference from their training base in Austria.
Reuters 31 May 2021

SEEFELD: Germany defender Mats Hummels is ready to play a leadership role at the European Championship starting next month after returning to the national team following a "painful" two-year absence.

The 32-year-old Hummels, along with fellow 2104 World Cup winner Thomas Mueller, has been called up for the first time since 2019 after coach Joachim Loew interrupted a team overhaul ahead of the tournament.

"Thomas and me were always proud to be here and it hurt when that happed (in 2019), no denying that," Hummels, who won the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund this season, told an online news conference from their training base in Austria.

"But I had set the goal to work my way back into the team again. I wanted to do it as ambition but also as an honour to play for Germany."

Hummels and attacking midfielder Mueller's services have been badly missing, with Germany far from convincing in recent months, and having suffered a 6-0 loss to Spain in November for their worst competitive result.

Loew hopes the pair will strengthen the backline and improve the team's low conversion rate up front while also helping to handle pressure during matches.

"Winning mentality is a nice term but it all about putting in the passion and effort into each training. Thomas and me are players who do, but we are not the only ones. I want to take on the task as leader," Hummels said.

"It is also about to push against pressure, to resist pressure during matches, not become passive but play a game where you battle on and off the ball to take control. It is a task that, among others, Thomas and me have to do."

The pair will have only two warm-up matches to find their footing in the team until the tournament start in 10 days, facing Denmark on Wednesday and Latvia on June 7.

"These games are extremely important. We do not want to have a light training session in those matches but to play like we want to play in the Euro," Hummels added.

"We want from the first minute to take control and have the same intensity and quality also at the start of the tournament."

The Germans face world champions France in their Group F opener on June 15 before also playing Hungary and Portugal.

World Cup European Championship Mats Hummels German Cup

Germany's Hummels ready for leadership role on national team return

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in nearly two months

Govt wants to inoculate maximum people to avoid restrictions on Eidul Azha: Asad Umar

Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3

Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade

FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties

Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM

Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit

Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend

Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters