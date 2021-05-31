Second General Conference of PAECO to begin tomorrow

(Karachi) A two-day second General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will begin in Islamabad on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Speakers and Parliamentarians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan will attend the event.

The theme of the conference is "Promoting Parliamentary Partnership for Regional Integration" and is being hosted by the National Assembly of Pakistan. In addition, the participants will also hold bilateral meetings to discuss the prospects of enhancing cooperation at governmental and parliamentary levels.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi are likely to attend the conference.

The ECO is one of the most prominent regional economic groups in the world which interacts with the emerging and trending global issues, particularly the UN-sponsored global agendas.

The ECO member states, individually and collectively as a region, are involved in policymaking as well as operational frameworks to react to the challenges/opportunities exposed by the global issues of regional and national impacts.