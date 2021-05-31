ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.63%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.12%)
AVN 89.25 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.93%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.22%)
DGKC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.72%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.73%)
FFL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
HASCOL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.54%)
HUBC 78.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.22%)
HUMNL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.19%)
JSCL 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.18%)
KAPCO 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.01%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.92%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.15%)
PAEL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.9%)
PIBTL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.08%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.93%)
PPL 91.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.04%)
PRL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
PTC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
SILK 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.43%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
TRG 176.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.37%)
UNITY 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.2%)
WTL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (16.5%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 91.61 (1.79%)
BR30 27,213 Increased By ▲ 551.17 (2.07%)
KSE100 47,823 Increased By ▲ 696.21 (1.48%)
KSE30 19,580 Increased By ▲ 280.13 (1.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

In major policy shift, China announces families can have 3 children

  • The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported.
Reuters 31 May 2021

China announced on Monday that each couple would be permitted to have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two children after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.

The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy — initially imposed to halt a population explosion — with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families.

"To further optimize the birth policy, (China) will implement a one-married-couple-can-have-three-children policy," Xinhua said in a report on the meeting.

The policy change will come with "supportive measures, which will be conducive to improving our country's population structure, fulfilling the country's strategy of actively coping with an aging population and maintaining the advantage, endowment of human resources", Xinhua said.

It did not specify the support measures.

The announcement drew a chilly response on Chinese social media, where many people said they could not afford to have even one or two children.

"I am willing to have three children if you give me five million yuan ($785,650)," one user posted on Weibo

Early this month, China's once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the last decade since the 1950s, to 1.41 billion.

Data also showed a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone, on a par with aging societies like Japan and Italy.

Also on Monday, China's politburo said it would phase in delays in the country's retirement ages, but did not provide any details.

China's President Xi Jinping Xinhua news agency China’s population growth births slow in China and US Japan population

In major policy shift, China announces families can have 3 children

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in nearly two months

Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3

Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade

FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties

Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM

Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit

Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend

Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme

SECP reduces number of forms for companies to 25

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters