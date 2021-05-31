ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
US oil may retest support at $66.11

  • It is quite certain that the contract could break this zone and rise towards $71.93.
Reuters 31 May 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $66.11 per barrel, a break below which could be followed by a drop to $65.24.

The contract is riding on a wave C, which may have completed its first part around a resistance at $67.57. Five smaller waves make up this part.

The wave iv ended around $65.24, which works as a target for the current correction. A retracement analysis suggests a target zone of $64.54-$65.24.

A break above a resistance at $67.10 may signal a continuation of the uptrend. On the daily chart, oil has pierced above a resistance zone of $65.65 to $66.60.

It is quite certain that the contract could break this zone and rise towards $71.93.

Before the surge, oil could experience the last correction towards $65.65.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

