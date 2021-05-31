Four cases of Indian Covid-19 strain emerge in Sindh

(Karachi) At least four confirmed cases of Covid-19 strain, first identified in India, have emerged in Sindh, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro transpired on Monday.

Talking to a private news channel, Soomro said that the affected patients have been quarantined in Karachi and contact tracing has begun. He added that those infected arrived in the country from different Gulf countries and tested positive at the airport.

He said that all the patients are doing fine and stable.

The parliamentary secretary maintained that in recent days, the authorities took samples of over 50 coronavirus patients in Sindh and found out that 75 percent of people tested positive for the South African variant. The remaining were UK, Brazilian and other strains.

On May 28, Pakistan reported its first confirmed case of the Indian coronavirus variant.

The highly infectious variant that has gripped the neighboring country was detected in Pakistan by the National Institute of Health which conducted whole-genome sequencing of whole-genome sequencing of SARS CoV-2 samples during the first three weeks of May 2021.

"The sequencing results confirmed [the] detection of seven cases of B.1.351 (South African variant) and one case of B.1.617.2 (Indian variant)," the NIH said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry stated that contact tracing of all the cases is in progress by the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division and the Islamabad district health officer.