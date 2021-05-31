Business & Finance
France's Finance Minister eyes public deficit of 9.4% in 2021
Updated 31 May 2021
PARIS: The French public deficit will be 9.4% of Gross Domestic Product this year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, versus a previous estimate of 9%.
Le Maire also told France 2 television he expected economic growth to return in early 2022 to pre-COVID 19 crisis levels and he reiterated his forecast of 5% economic growth for the year.
