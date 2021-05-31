Futures spread declines by 308bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 308bps to 8.98 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volume increased by 107.8 percent to 254.14 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 122.32 million shares.

Average daily trading value on futures counter increased by 71.8 percent to Rs 14.76 billion during this week.

