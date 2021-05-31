ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Business & Finance

Bank Indonesia joins global push for digital currencies

Reuters 31 May 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank is planning to launch a digital rupiah currency and is assessing which platform it will use, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday, as the country sees a digital transaction boom during the pandemic.

Countries around the world are looking at developing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to modernise their financial systems, ward off the threat from cryptocurrencies and speed up domestic and international payments.

Indonesia has put advancing digital payments as one of its main policy priorities, after seeing a strong rise in online transactions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Transaction frequency in digital banking platforms jumped 60.3% on an annual basis to more than 570 million times in April, while value rose 46% to reach 3,114.1 trillion rupiah ($217.4 billion), Bank Indonesia (BI) data showed.

“BI plans in the future to issue a central bank digital currency, digital rupiah...as a legal digital payment instrument in Indonesia,” the governor told a streamed news conference, without providing a timeline.

BI is now examining how the digital rupiah will help it meet its objectives on monetary policy and payment systems, including by assessing the readiness of the financial infrastructure, Warjiyo said.

“We’re also, of course, considering our options on the technology that we will use,” he said.

The governor said the rupiah was the only legally accepted currency for payment, and BI will regulate the digital rupiah the same way it regulates banknotes and card-based transactions.

