Over Rs 2 billion sale recorded at USC during Ramazan: MD

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Umer Lodhi said Utility Stores Corporation, (USC) outlets had recorded highest sale ratio of over Rs. 2 billion this Ramazan.

The incumbent government has introduced special subsidies packages at USC making it the biggest retail outlet in the country to give relief to people of low-income group.

Ramazan package sale target has been increased up to Rs 25.96 billion, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said according to sale ratio Islamabad Zonal has observed highest sale, followed by Lahore and Multan respectively, adding, despite spread of Covid-19, retail outlets remained opened for the public to maintain continued supplies of food items at prices lower than the open market.

USC also launched more than 100 Mobile Utility Stores during the pandemic to ensure delivery of grocery items at people’s doorstep in far-flung areas, he mentioned.

He said each and every outlet was ensuring for sufficient stock of essential commodities as per customers' requirements, USC outlets have been providing less price rate kitchen items as compared to open markets.

He said credit goes to nation who did trust on our quality products.

Replying to a query, he said with improved policy, change of packing, strict monitoring system, opening hours, better team services and gap in prices of kitchen items as compered to open market made the historic sale record at USC outlets.

Talking about Karachi, he made it clear that there was still need to work more, hoping that next year Karachi would become the first city with highest record sale.

Corporation would pay special attention to Karachi for expanding its branches to compete with other cities, he added.

He said USC would continue its endeavor to improve services and quality.