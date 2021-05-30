ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First time in history, country collects Rs 4.143trn revenue: Fawad

  • The minister added that at present Pakistani market was one of the best performing markets in the world.
APP 30 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said first time in the history of the country, a record Rs 4.143 trillion revenue had been collected during the current fiscal year so far.

The landmark achievement was made due to prudent economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, Chaudhry Fawad said positive results of the economic policies of the incumbent government had started yielding results.

He said in this scenario, it’s a mind-boggling question that why the opposition was calling for protest demonstrations at a time when the economy was booming and the living conditions of common man were improving. “Who will be benefited from such negative politics”, he questioned.

The minister said, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) whenever came into power, had ruined the economy, resultantly the country endured an economic downturn.

Fawad said expatriate Pakistanis have contributed immensely to economic revival by sending over Rs 1,000 billion to the country.

Likewise, he said, record production of wheat, rice, sugarcane, and maize have been recorded while Rs 1,100 billion had been transferred to the agriculture economy.

The transfer of money, he said, had increased purchasing power of the farmers' community. Consequently, the sale of tractors had also increased by 64 percent. The use of fertilizer and pesticides also registered a significant increase, he said.

The minister added that at present Pakistani market was one of the best performing markets in the world.

Similarly, on May 27, the stock market had also set a new record touching the significant level of selling 2.21 billion shares.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Imran Khan revenue

First time in history, country collects Rs 4.143trn revenue: Fawad

Normalising relations with India will be tantamount to betraying Kashmiri people: PM Imran

Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan sets new record as over 0.3 million people administered Covid jabs on May 29, tweets Umar

Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow

Biden administration seeks economic, social aid for Pakistan in its first budget

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters