Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,535,376 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 169,857,380 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 10,975 new deaths and 489,154 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,460 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 2,012 and Colombia with 540.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 594,306 deaths from 33,251,982 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 461,057 deaths from 16,471,600 cases, India with 325,972 deaths from 27,894,800 cases, Mexico with 223,455 deaths from 2,411,503 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,775 deaths from 4,480,945 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 308 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 281, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 281, Republic of North Macedonia with 259 and Bulgaria with 254.

Europe overall has 1,133,190 deaths from 52,843,007 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,033,182 deaths from 32,809,364 infections, and the United States and Canada 619,784 deaths from 34,628,716 cases.

Asia has reported 475,921 deaths from 36,133,611 cases, the Middle East 142,150 deaths from 8,569,871 cases, Africa 130,047 deaths from 4,824,253 cases, and Oceania 1,102 deaths from 48,562 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.