ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad questions timing of PDM's protest call, asks whom it will benefit

  • Says tax amounting to more than 4,000 billion was collected for the first time in the country's history
  • Pakistan had to face economic hardship as a result of how the Pakistan People's Party and Muslim League-Nawaz dealt with the economy: Minister
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 30 May 2021

(Karachi) Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has questioned the timing of the protests announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying whom will the rallies benefit when the economy is on an upward trajectory.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Fawad said: "Pakistan had to face economic hardship as a result of how the Pakistan People's Party and Muslim League-Nawaz dealt with the economy.

He added, "Now, after a long wait, there have been positive results of economic policies. Tax amounting to more than 4,000 billion was collected for the first time in the country's history."

He stated that the overseas Pakistanis put their share in helping the country stand on its feet and sent 1,000 billion rupees home. "There is a record production of wheat, rice, sugarcane, and corn, while Rs1,100 billion were moved to the agricultural economy."

This, the minister said, resulted in strengthening the buying power of the farmers as tractor sale was up by 64 percent, and there was an increase in the use of fertilizers and agricultural medicines.

"The stock market made a record on May 27 with the buying and selling of 2.21 billion shares. At the moment, Pakistan's [stock] market is the world's best market," he highlighted.

"The question is, at a time when the economy is on an upward trajectory and the condition of the common man is changing, why is the opposition making a call for protest," he asked.

On May 29, the Pakistan Democratic Party announced a fresh wave of anti-government protests across the country starting July 4.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the first rally will be held in Swat while another demonstration will be held in Karachi on July 29.

Rehman announced that a protest will also be held in Islamabad on August 14 in solidarity with Kashmiris and Palestinians.

PPP economy PMLN tweets economic policies positive results Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry PDM protests

Fawad questions timing of PDM's protest call, asks whom it will benefit

Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan sets new record as over 0.3 million people administered Covid jabs on May 29, tweets Umar

Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow

Biden administration seeks economic, social aid for Pakistan in its first budget

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters