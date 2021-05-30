Fawad questions timing of PDM's protest call, asks whom it will benefit

(Karachi) Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has questioned the timing of the protests announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying whom will the rallies benefit when the economy is on an upward trajectory.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Fawad said: "Pakistan had to face economic hardship as a result of how the Pakistan People's Party and Muslim League-Nawaz dealt with the economy.

He added, "Now, after a long wait, there have been positive results of economic policies. Tax amounting to more than 4,000 billion was collected for the first time in the country's history."

He stated that the overseas Pakistanis put their share in helping the country stand on its feet and sent 1,000 billion rupees home. "There is a record production of wheat, rice, sugarcane, and corn, while Rs1,100 billion were moved to the agricultural economy."

This, the minister said, resulted in strengthening the buying power of the farmers as tractor sale was up by 64 percent, and there was an increase in the use of fertilizers and agricultural medicines.

"The stock market made a record on May 27 with the buying and selling of 2.21 billion shares. At the moment, Pakistan's [stock] market is the world's best market," he highlighted.

"The question is, at a time when the economy is on an upward trajectory and the condition of the common man is changing, why is the opposition making a call for protest," he asked.

On May 29, the Pakistan Democratic Party announced a fresh wave of anti-government protests across the country starting July 4.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the first rally will be held in Swat while another demonstration will be held in Karachi on July 29.

Rehman announced that a protest will also be held in Islamabad on August 14 in solidarity with Kashmiris and Palestinians.