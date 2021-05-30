World
Iran's Rouhani dismisses central bank chief running in presidential election
- "I told him that I had no problem with his decision," he said.
30 May 2021
DUBAI: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, who is running in the presidential election in June, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.
Hemmati in a Saturday night meeting on the Clubhouse social media app said Rouhani "Told me that if you stand in the election, you cannot remain the central bank chief because it affects monetary and exchange rate policies".
"I told him that I had no problem with his decision," he said.
Economic reforms to be backed by political will, assures Tarin
Iran's Rouhani dismisses central bank chief running in presidential election
Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours
Pakistan sets new record as over 0.3 million people administered Covid jabs on May 29, tweets Umar
Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow
Biden administration seeks economic, social aid for Pakistan in its first budget
FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal
Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development
Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister
DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt
PDM rejects electoral reforms
People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz
Read more stories
Comments