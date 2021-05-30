ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Pakistan sets new record as over 0.3 million people administered Covid jabs on May 29, tweets Umar

  • Says so far, seven million people have been administered coronavirus vaccine
  • Over 10 million people have registered themselves for the Covid vaccine: Minister
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 30 May 2021

(Karachi) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that Pakistan set a new record of most vaccinations in a day after more than 0.3 million people were administered Covid jabs on May 29 (Saturday).

In a tweet on Sunday, Umar said that a new vaccination record has been created yesterday. "So far, seven million people have been administered coronavirus vaccine," he stated.

The minister added that there has been a continuous increase in number of people intending to get registered for vaccination. Over 10 million people have so far registered themselves for the Covid vaccine, he pointed out.

Earlier today, a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines transported a batch of 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China to Islamabad.

On May 23, a special flight, PK-6853, had also transported a consignment of two million doses of Sinovac vaccine procured from China to fight the ongoing wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan. Pakistan has so far received over 13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino procured from China.

