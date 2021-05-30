Pakistan sets new record as over 0.3 million people administered Covid jabs on May 29, tweets Umar

(Karachi) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that Pakistan set a new record of most vaccinations in a day after more than 0.3 million people were administered Covid jabs on May 29 (Saturday).

In a tweet on Sunday, Umar said that a new vaccination record has been created yesterday. "So far, seven million people have been administered coronavirus vaccine," he stated.

The minister added that there has been a continuous increase in number of people intending to get registered for vaccination. Over 10 million people have so far registered themselves for the Covid vaccine, he pointed out.

Earlier today, a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines transported a batch of 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China to Islamabad.

On May 23, a special flight, PK-6853, had also transported a consignment of two million doses of Sinovac vaccine procured from China to fight the ongoing wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan. Pakistan has so far received over 13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino procured from China.