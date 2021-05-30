ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

Fazal Sher 30 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Fakhar Imam, Saturday said the country has witnessed record production of wheat, rice, maize, onion, and pulses this year.

Speaking at a news conference, he said that the country has produced 27.3 million tons of wheat this year, while last year’s wheat production was 25.3 million tons.

“This is the record production of wheat in the history of the country as earlier the country once produced 26 million tons of wheat,” he said, adding that the main reason behind increase in production of wheat and other crops was use of quality seed, use of track and trace system, the prime minister’s recent initiatives, and favourable weather conditions. To a question, he said that out of 6.3 million ton wheat procurement target, so far 5.4 million ton wheat has been procured.

He said that maize production remained at record 8.645 million tons, while last year the country produced 7.88 million tons of maize.

The country produced 8.41 million tons of rice this year, which is also record production, he said, adding that the country has also witnessed a 21 percent increase in potato production.

To increase declining cotton production in the country, the government has transferred Rs6 billion to all the provincial governments for provision of cotton seeds, fertilizer, etc to farmers.

The government has fixed cotton production target at 10.5 million bales for this year, he said, adding that the agricultural sector was neglected in the past and, “we have to regain our lost ground in cotton production by using modern research and technology. We are also tracking and tracing for quality seeds, he said.

He said that mango and citrus export has witnessed an increase and the country exported 141,500 tons of mango and 46,200 tons of citrus this year.

Rice export has witnessed 11 percent increase and potato 28 percent increase this year, he said.

To control the huge edible import bill, the government is planning to focus on increase in production of soybean in the country. Present government has also planned to promote floriculture and is also focusing on organic farming for enhancing the country’s export.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat Rice onion Maize pulses National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

PM visits NCA nuclear facility

Economy back on path of growth as predicted: Umar

PM’s ‘Agri Transformation Plan’ revolutionary initiative: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.