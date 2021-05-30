ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Surprise call-up Benzema must finally make his mark with France

Reuters 30 May 2021

PARIS: Karim Benzema’s recall to the France squad for the European Championship undoubtedly adds to the world champions’ already impressive firepower, although the Real Madrid forward has yet to make his mark with the national team.

While his 30 goals in all competitions for Real this season speak volumes, Benzema has rarely shone with Les Bleus in 81 games, notably scoring only two goals across two major competitions at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup. He had netted 32 and 24 goals respectively for Real in those seasons.

He has, however, matured since his last cap in October 2015, blossoming into a more clinical striker since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018.

A space in France’s frontline will need to be freed up for Benzema, with Olivier Giroud likely to make way, while coach Didier Deschamps will have to adapt his system.

He might be tempted to drop the 4-3-3 formation he used in the 2018 World Cup final for a more ambitious 4-2-3-1 with Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Kingsley Coman supporting Benzema.

Such a change would put immense pressure on Benzema to deliver goals as only N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba will feature in midfield to shield the defence.

“We will have to find a balance,” said Deschamps after he and Benzema put their differences aside.

Benzema has not played for Les Bleus since 2015. A blackmail scandal - over which he faces trial in October - and his 2016 comment that Deschamps had “bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France” when leaving the forward, a Muslim of Algerian descent, out of the European Championship squad that year, was followed by a lengthy exile from the squad.

He also courted controversy last year when he said of Giroud on Instagram: “You can’t compare karting and Formula One, and I’m being kind.” Deschamps, however, said that he had weighed every parameter before including Benzema in the squad.

